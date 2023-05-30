Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Makes New Investment in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 33,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. 38.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CNH Industrial Trading Up 0.8 %
CNHI opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day moving average is $15.53. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $17.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.
CNH Industrial Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.3861 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CNHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.
About CNH Industrial
CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CNH Industrial (CNHI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.