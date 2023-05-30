Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Makes New Investment in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 83,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 33,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. 38.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNHI opened at $13.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.23 and its 200-day moving average is $15.53. CNH Industrial has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $17.98. The company has a quick ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $0.3861 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31.

CNHI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CNH Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

