Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Makes New Investment in Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rentokil Initial plc (NYSE:RTO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rentokil Initial during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. 0.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rentokil Initial Price Performance

Shares of RTO opened at $39.25 on Tuesday. Rentokil Initial plc has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $40.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.71.

Rentokil Initial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be paid a $0.3169 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 0.8%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Rentokil Initial from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Rentokil Initial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Rentokil Initial Profile

Rentokil Initial Plc engages in the provision of business support services. The firm’s products and services protect people from pest-borne disease and the risks of poor hygiene. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, UK and Sub-Saharan Africa, Asia and MENAT, and Pacific.

