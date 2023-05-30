Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 1,947 Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 28,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 7.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 52,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.38.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $62.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.03%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.46%.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

