Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 470 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 152.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exponent in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Exponent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

Exponent Price Performance

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $91.98 on Tuesday. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $80.97 and a one year high of $112.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.93 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.21.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Exponent had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $140.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

Insider Activity at Exponent

In other Exponent news, VP Joseph Rakow sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total transaction of $120,186.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Exponent news, VP Joseph Rakow sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total transaction of $120,186.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total value of $254,212.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,485.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,729 shares of company stock valued at $508,440 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health segments. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment includes technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

