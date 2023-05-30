Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 479 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 145.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on LAMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Lamar Advertising in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 0.7 %

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total transaction of $573,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LAMR opened at $91.10 on Tuesday. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $81.10 and a 52-week high of $111.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.90 and its 200-day moving average is $99.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.38.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.58). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The business had revenue of $471.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.48%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

