Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,114 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 146.9% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on LPX. TD Securities raised shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 0.6 %

LPX opened at $59.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.64. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $74.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.23 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.06%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of building solutions. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim and Siding LP, SmartSide, ExpertFinish, Trim and Siding, LP BuilderSeries, Lap Siding, and Outdoor Building Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.