Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases Shares of 14,126 PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,600,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 821,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,844,000 after purchasing an additional 70,526 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,655,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,887,000 after purchasing an additional 443,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 461,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PACW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $29.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Insider Transactions at PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp Stock Up 4.4 %

In other news, Chairman Matthew P. Wagner purchased 13,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.12 per share, for a total transaction of $293,251.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 33,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,651.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director C William Hosler purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $41,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,171,835.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Matthew P. Wagner acquired 13,885 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.12 per share, with a total value of $293,251.20. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 33,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,651.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 51,833 shares of company stock worth $1,089,746. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

PACW stock opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12. PacWest Bancorp has a 1-year low of $2.48 and a 1-year high of $32.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.82. The firm has a market cap of $839.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.36.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $315.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.72 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 48.43% and a positive return on equity of 14.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

PacWest Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.51%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

