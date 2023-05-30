Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases Shares of 27,125 AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 27,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin during the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on APP shares. UBS Group lowered shares of AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AppLovin from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $19.00 to $22.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.94.

Insider Activity

AppLovin Price Performance

In other news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 52,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $1,306,912.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,449,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,292,299.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 15,952,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $335,000,001.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,434,999. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 52,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $1,306,912.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,449,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,292,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,184,896 shares of company stock valued at $339,174,139 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin stock opened at $24.05 on Tuesday. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $44.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). AppLovin had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.15%. The company had revenue of $715.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.58 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

AppLovin Profile

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.