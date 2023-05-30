Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 21,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,852 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Murphy USA by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Murphy USA

In other Murphy USA news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total value of $298,549.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,892.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Robert J. Chumley sold 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.72, for a total value of $298,549.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,892.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.97, for a total transaction of $156,183.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,129.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,628 shares of company stock valued at $455,611 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Murphy USA Stock Performance

MUSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.60.

Murphy USA stock opened at $281.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $269.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $271.68. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $323.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 86.87%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy USA Inc. will post 19.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.67%.

Murphy USA Profile

(Get Rating)

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.