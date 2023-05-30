Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mueller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 137,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,140,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $514,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 553.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 198.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 141,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 94,309 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 23,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $1,824,515.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,383,351.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 23,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $1,824,515.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,787 shares in the company, valued at $5,383,351.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $38,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 603,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,275,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,798 shares of company stock valued at $3,364,598. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Stock Performance

Mueller Industries Announces Dividend

MLI opened at $76.76 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.35. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.05 and a 1 year high of $80.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Mueller Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

See Also

