Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Reduces Stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its position in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,082 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 18,296 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 18,384 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of PENN Entertainment by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in PENN Entertainment by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in PENN Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $333,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PENN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Roth Mkm raised PENN Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. MKM Partners raised their price target on PENN Entertainment from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PENN Entertainment from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.65.

PENN opened at $25.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.22. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.67 and a 200 day moving average of $30.67.

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

