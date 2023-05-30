Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 1,261 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,261 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Natera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,083,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $806,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Natera by 285.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 78,630 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Natera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $541,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its position in Natera by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 37,988 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 12,476 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Natera alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTRA has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Natera

Natera Stock Performance

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 40,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,245,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,282,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 40,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,245,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,282,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $270,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 519,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,097,468.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,428 shares of company stock worth $4,434,706. 10.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $48.62 on Tuesday. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.46 and a 52 week high of $59.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.38 and a 200 day moving average of $46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.05). Natera had a negative net margin of 62.93% and a negative return on equity of 101.02%. The firm had revenue of $241.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.45) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Natera

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.