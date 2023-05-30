Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 147 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

VB opened at $185.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $190.48.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

