Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 17,224 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,224 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in FOX by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in FOX by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in FOX by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FOX in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. 23.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.90. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $34.42.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter. FOX had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 7.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

