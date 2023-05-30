Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 2,747 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,747 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. 49.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cenovus Energy Price Performance
CVE opened at $16.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.22. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $24.91.
Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CVE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.
Cenovus Energy Profile
Cenovus Energy, Inc is a Canadian-based integrated energy company, which engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment is involved in the development and production of bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

