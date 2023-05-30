Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 3,968 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 44.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,968 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BXP. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 311.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,929,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,223 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,837,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,307,000 after acquiring an additional 880,490 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Boston Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,777,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,026,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,430,779,000 after acquiring an additional 638,452 shares during the period. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its holdings in Boston Properties by 2,536.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 542,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,666,000 after acquiring an additional 521,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.49.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Boston Properties stock opened at $47.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.27. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $112.72.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $803.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.80 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew J. Lustig acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.92 per share, with a total value of $529,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.