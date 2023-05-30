Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 3,991 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,009 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,991 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bruker by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bruker by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Bruker by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bruker by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Bruker by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $92.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.50.

Bruker Stock Performance

Bruker stock opened at $71.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.37. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $48.42 and a twelve month high of $84.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Bruker had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 34.71%. The firm had revenue of $685.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 89,018 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $6,858,836.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,210,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,157,010.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 89,018 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $6,858,836.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,210,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,944,157,010.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 16,435 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $1,301,816.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,352,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,864,613.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 336,478 shares of company stock valued at $26,690,354. Company insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Profile

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID), BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

