Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 4,400 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Entegris in the third quarter worth $54,000. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 19.9% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Entegris by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Entegris by 3,909.1% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Price Performance

ENTG opened at $107.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.55. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.75 and a 1 year high of $115.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5,361.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,000.00%.

ENTG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Entegris from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Entegris from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on Entegris from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Entegris from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entegris news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 4,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $439,538.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,143.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.