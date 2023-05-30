Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 6,343 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,259 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,343 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,552 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 28,268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,823,000. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $82.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.80 and its 200-day moving average is $79.16. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.55 and a fifty-two week high of $88.06.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

In related news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total value of $84,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,322.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total transaction of $84,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,322.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total value of $2,598,978.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,380,662.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,087 shares of company stock worth $4,716,204 over the last three months. Insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on DLB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.