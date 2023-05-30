Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 7,079 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,079 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in OneMain were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of OneMain by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.32. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.77 and a 1 year high of $46.99.

OneMain ( NYSE:OMF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.65 million. OneMain had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 25.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. OneMain’s payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OneMain in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on OneMain from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on OneMain from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on OneMain from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their target price on OneMain from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.15.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting, and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer and Insurance segment. The Consumer and Insurance segment offers services to secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit, and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

