Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 901 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 559.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at California Water Service Group

In other California Water Service Group news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $56,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,499.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

California Water Service Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE:CWT opened at $57.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 0.48. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $48.46 and a 52 week high of $66.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.75.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $200.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.14 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 5.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.61%.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

