Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Takes $302,000 Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of YETI by 23.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,536 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of YETI by 67.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,795,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,672,000 after acquiring an additional 721,816 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,133,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of YETI by 12.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,908,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,454,000 after acquiring an additional 434,669 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,844,000. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $36.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.48. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About YETI

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of YETI in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of YETI from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.31.

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.