Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Takes Position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APLS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $64,648,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,400,000 after buying an additional 652,071 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,496,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,131,000 after buying an additional 590,469 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% in the third quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 1,478,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,947,000 after buying an additional 528,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $32,647,000. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $765,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,020,813 shares in the company, valued at $65,117,661.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total value of $765,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,020,813 shares in the company, valued at $65,117,661.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $80,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267,641 shares in the company, valued at $17,137,053.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,250 shares of company stock worth $10,843,030 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APLS. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.93.

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $86.97 on Tuesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $94.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of -13.87 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.37.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 652.50% and a negative return on equity of 225.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

