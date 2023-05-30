Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Takes Position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of monday.com by 49.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of monday.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 17.2% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MNDY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on monday.com from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on monday.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of monday.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on monday.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on monday.com from $132.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.06.

monday.com Trading Up 0.9 %

monday.com Profile

monday.com stock opened at $167.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.89 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.31. monday.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $73.58 and a 52 week high of $171.90.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

