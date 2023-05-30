Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Takes Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,024 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $2,538,000. American Trust lifted its position in SM Energy by 7.6% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 11,602 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 820,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,566,000 after buying an additional 350,054 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 118,109 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $390,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of SM opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. SM Energy has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $54.97. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.02.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $573.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.37 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 41.07% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The company’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is presently 5.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Herbert S. Vogel bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $25,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 406,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,407,394.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $86,460. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SM. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TD Cowen downgraded shares of SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of SM Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.64.

SM Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.