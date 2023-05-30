Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Takes Position in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Cipher Capital LP bought a new position in Sotera Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Sotera Health by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares in the last quarter. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SHC shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $8.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ:SHC opened at $14.32 on Tuesday. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $24.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.18 and a 200 day moving average of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $251.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.66 million. Sotera Health had a negative net margin of 26.47% and a positive return on equity of 46.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

