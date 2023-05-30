Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Takes Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 31.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 6.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMCI stock opened at $219.18 on Tuesday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.01 and a fifty-two week high of $227.71. The stock has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

In other news, Director Shiu Leung Chan purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $133.09 per share, for a total transaction of $133,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Shiu Leung Chan purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $133.09 per share, for a total transaction of $133,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,992,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP George Kao sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $74,760.07. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,640.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc engages in the distribution and manufacture of information technology solutions and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management products.

