Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Trims Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 68.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 113.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $114.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.47. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $122.50.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $860.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AptarGroup news, insider Marc Prieur sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions, and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages industries. It operates through the following segments: Pharma, Beauty and Home, and Food and Beverage.

Further Reading

