Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its stake in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Elastic during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in Elastic by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in Elastic during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Elastic by 51.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Elastic during the third quarter worth about $173,000. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ESTC stock opened at $69.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Elastic has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $91.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.59 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.57.
In other Elastic news, insider Ken Exner sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $120,289.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,175,258.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Elastic news, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 3,956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $230,555.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,387,535.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ken Exner sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $120,289.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,175,258.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,118 shares of company stock worth $1,055,917 in the last 90 days. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several research firms recently weighed in on ESTC. Barclays increased their target price on Elastic from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Elastic from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Elastic from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Elastic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.
Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.
