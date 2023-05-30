Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC reduced its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timken by 12.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,620,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,875,000 after acquiring an additional 736,067 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Timken by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,450,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,808,000 after buying an additional 29,889 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Timken by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,457,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,089,000 after buying an additional 19,888 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Timken by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,865,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,167,000 after buying an additional 52,184 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Timken by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,851,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,861,000 after buying an additional 79,547 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TKR stock opened at $75.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.76. The Timken Company has a 1 year low of $50.85 and a 1 year high of $89.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.21.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.24. Timken had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.61%.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $1,832,512.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,248,466.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $1,713,824.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,259,959.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total value of $1,832,512.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,248,466.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Timken from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.78.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

