VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Stock Price Up 18.3%

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF – Get Rating)’s share price rose 18.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $410.20 and last traded at $410.20. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $346.75.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.30.

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

