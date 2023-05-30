Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,644,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 268,051 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Veritex were worth $46,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 582,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,236,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veritex by 788.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 16,259 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Price Performance

Shares of VBTX opened at $17.33 on Tuesday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.88 and a twelve month high of $35.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Veritex Announces Dividend

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Veritex had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $116.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.65 million. Equities analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veritex news, Director Fallon William acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $31,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,379.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Fallon William acquired 2,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $31,360.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,713 shares in the company, valued at $246,379.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pat S. Bolin acquired 10,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.52 per share, with a total value of $175,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,668 shares in the company, valued at $607,383.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 14,520 shares of company stock worth $251,636 in the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VBTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Veritex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Veritex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

