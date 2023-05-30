Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 580 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,137 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 321,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,884,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares in the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the 4th quarter worth $10,903,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bentley Systems by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 13,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David R. Shaman sold 6,454 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $290,752.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 568,799 shares in the company, valued at $25,624,394.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bentley Systems news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $2,160,783.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,594,258 shares in the company, valued at $535,381,907.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David R. Shaman sold 6,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $290,752.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 568,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,624,394.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 295,698 shares of company stock worth $13,083,953 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

BSY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Griffin Securities raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bentley Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.78.

Shares of BSY stock opened at $47.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.41 and its 200-day moving average is $40.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.77, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.20. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $48.29.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.85 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

