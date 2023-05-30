Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,078 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,497,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

TD opened at $57.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $105.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $55.43 and a 12-month high of $77.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.99 and a 200-day moving average of $63.79.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $9.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.97 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.709 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 47.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on TD shares. CIBC upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Desjardins upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.