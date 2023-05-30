Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 107.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,809 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 260.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,173,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,222,000 after purchasing an additional 848,198 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 157.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,254,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,667,000 after acquiring an additional 767,791 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,278,249 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,683,000 after acquiring an additional 579,949 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,281,289 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $183,154,000 after acquiring an additional 267,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,102,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,642,000 after acquiring an additional 201,283 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP stock opened at $32.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.65. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $54.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

