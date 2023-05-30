Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) by 77.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,223 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $2,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SAH. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sonic Automotive by 411.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 633,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,442,000 after acquiring an additional 509,855 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 1,726.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,715,000 after acquiring an additional 431,324 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 6.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,952,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,539,000 after acquiring an additional 112,723 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 33.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 335,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,281,000 after acquiring an additional 84,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 415,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after acquiring an additional 73,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SAH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Sonic Automotive in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $71.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Shares of SAH stock opened at $41.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 65.31 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $62.26.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 175.00%.

In other news, President Jeff Dyke sold 86,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $4,399,076.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 814,199 shares in the company, valued at $41,361,309.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Heath Byrd sold 11,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $612,370.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,108,960.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 86,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $4,399,076.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 814,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,361,309.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,432 shares of company stock valued at $5,200,693. Company insiders own 40.95% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

