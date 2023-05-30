Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 77.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,259 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,925,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,244,000 after buying an additional 314,657 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 97,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 996.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 311,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 283,040 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 298,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,998,000 after purchasing an additional 26,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Stock Performance

NYSE CUBE opened at $44.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.12. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $36.82 and a fifty-two week high of $51.08.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is 126.45%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James cut CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Wolfe Research cut CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CubeSmart news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 42,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total value of $1,951,172.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,631 shares in the company, valued at $12,780,803.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.