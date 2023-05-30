Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) by 258.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,071 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OUT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,149,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,358,000 after acquiring an additional 9,715,295 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,900,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,432,000 after buying an additional 3,643,500 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 244.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,592,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,137,000 after buying an additional 2,548,117 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,069,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,012,000 after buying an additional 2,041,812 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,425,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,652,000 after purchasing an additional 769,040 shares during the last quarter.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OUT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Outfront Media from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Outfront Media in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

Outfront Media Price Performance

Outfront Media Dividend Announcement

OUT stock opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Outfront Media Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.87 and a 12-month high of $21.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.37%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 181.82%.

Outfront Media Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OUTFRONT Media, Inc leases advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways & roadways, and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.