Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,733 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,465 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DDS. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Dillard’s by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Dillard’s by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Dillard’s by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Dillard’s from $380.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dillard’s from $286.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Dillard’s Price Performance

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

Shares of DDS opened at $287.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.89. Dillard’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.00 and a twelve month high of $417.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $297.19 and a 200-day moving average of $335.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.63%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

