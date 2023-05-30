Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 44,762 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) by 158.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,762 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 318.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after buying an additional 59,711 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.22% of the company’s stock.

FLGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fulgent Genetics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Shares of FLGT stock opened at $39.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.20 and a beta of 1.55. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.27 and a 52-week high of $65.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.89.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.21. Fulgent Genetics had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $66.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded by Ming Hsieh on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in El Monte, CA.

