Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 161,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,550 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 65,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 419,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Perdoceo Education by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PRDO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Perdoceo Education from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

In other Perdoceo Education news, Director Leslie T. Thornton sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total transaction of $220,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,059.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Leslie T. Thornton sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $220,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,059.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $140,168.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,401.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 103,671 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,109 in the last 90 days. 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PRDO stock opened at $11.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.66. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.20.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

About Perdoceo Education

(Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU) segments. The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.