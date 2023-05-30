Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. State Street Corp raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,568,000 after purchasing an additional 900,791 shares during the period. Western Financial Corp CA purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,272,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $17,490,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 68.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 666,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,031,000 after purchasing an additional 270,732 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 356.3% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 270,054 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,419,000 after purchasing an additional 210,867 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARWR stock opened at $33.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.50 and a beta of 1.03. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $48.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.62.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $1.10. The company had revenue of $146.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.48 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 53.83% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 54,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $2,149,881.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,761,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,218,769.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 54,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $2,149,881.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,761,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,218,769.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $265,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 117,635 shares in the company, valued at $4,811,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,778 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,309 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.54.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

