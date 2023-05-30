Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OMCL. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 8,257 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,386,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,901,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $73.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.20, a P/E/G ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.90. Omnicell, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.11 and a fifty-two week high of $125.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Omnicell ( NASDAQ:OMCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.20. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $297.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.32 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Joanne B. Bauer sold 13,115 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total transaction of $711,357.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,096 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,927.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OMCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Omnicell from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark raised Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.22.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

