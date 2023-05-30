Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,118 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,674 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 778.1% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Qualys during the third quarter worth $103,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Qualys by 27.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Qualys by 21.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $746,904.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,394 shares in the company, valued at $22,590,779.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total value of $698,910.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,926 shares in the company, valued at $21,319,093.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $746,904.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,590,779.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,724 shares of company stock worth $2,069,688. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qualys Trading Up 2.3 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $126.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.44. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.10 and a twelve month high of $162.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QLYS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Qualys in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Westpark Capital began coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.73.

About Qualys

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

