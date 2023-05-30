Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,230 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bowman Consulting Group were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Bowman Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 305.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 47,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 35,791 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 478.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 15,840 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Bowman Consulting Group by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 17,353 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.97% of the company’s stock.

BWMN stock opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $393.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Bowman Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:BWMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). Bowman Consulting Group had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $75.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.23 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bowman Consulting Group news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $147,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,064,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,442,037.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael Bruen sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $175,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 485,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,116,978. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Bowman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $147,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,064,749 shares in the company, valued at $31,442,037.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,025,245. Company insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price target on Bowman Consulting Group from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

