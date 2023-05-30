Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,079 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 66,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 18,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 7,708 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 63,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $28.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $33.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.32. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.05%.

OHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

