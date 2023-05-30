Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 120,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,865 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 124,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 203,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 57,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 88,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $24.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.22. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 278.26%.

IRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities raised Independence Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.72.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

