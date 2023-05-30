Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.23 Million Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 77.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,259 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CUBE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in CubeSmart by 461.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 16,636 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 191,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,354,000 after acquiring an additional 10,933 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 63.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 536,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,901,000 after acquiring an additional 208,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CubeSmart

In other CubeSmart news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 42,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $1,951,172.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,780,803.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CubeSmart Price Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CUBE. Wolfe Research lowered shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

NYSE CUBE opened at $44.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.58. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $36.82 and a 52 week high of $51.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.12.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.45%.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

