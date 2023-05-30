Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.32 Million Stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,607 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,150 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MEI. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 52.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 11.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,129 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,026,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $87,660,000 after purchasing an additional 46,480 shares during the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MEI. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Methode Electronics from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Methode Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

NYSE MEI opened at $43.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.84. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.91 and a twelve month high of $51.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). Methode Electronics had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $280.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is 24.35%.

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

