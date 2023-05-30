Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.35 Million Stock Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,464 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $2,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UBSI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 39,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in United Bankshares by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in United Bankshares by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on United Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on United Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

United Bankshares Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ UBSI opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.62. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $27.68 and a one year high of $44.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $362.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.72 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 31.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Bankshares news, Director Lacy I. Rice III purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $294,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,871.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,650 shares of company stock worth $312,804. 4.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Bankshares Profile

(Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.